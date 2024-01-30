Here's how to spend the NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto

NHL All-Star Weekend has officially descended upon Toronto, with many events and attractions already taking over downtown and many more to come.

With so much excitement around the city, it's nearly impossible to know all of the best things to check out and places to spend your time during All-Star weekend.

Here's what's going on every day of All-Star Weekend.

Thursday, Feb. 1

To kick the weekend off, you can catch the All-Stars hit the red carpet at the Metro Toronto Convention centre at 3:30 p.m. before the doors to the Scotiabank Arena open for All-Star Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Then, from 6 p.m. on, All-Star Thursday will have three events at Scotiabank Arena: the draft, Man of the Year Award, and PWHL 3-on-3 competition.

Friday, Feb. 2

All-Star Skills will take place at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. Here, players have the chance to show off their skills in a series of challenges.

If you're looking for a break from the real-life hockey and want to take things virtual, at 1 p.m. on Friday the Hockey Hall of Fame is hosting the EA Sports NHL All-Star Open Final, where esports All-Stars will compete for a glory of their own.

For all the party animals looking to rage before Saturday's big game, Diplo is hosting a huge party at the Liberty Grand at 9 p.m. But be warned — tickets are going to cost you.

Satuday, Feb. 3

The puck drops on the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m., and fans can also catch the game on Sportsnet and CBC.

The game will also feature a second-intermission performance by Canadian pop singer Tate McRae.

Ongoing Events

With a number of events that run the duration of All-Star Weekend, they're the perfect additions to squeeze in between bigger events.

The NHL Fan Fair will take over the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from Thursday, Feb. 1 to Sunday, Feb. 4, giving fans the opportunity to meet players, test their skills, purchase merchandise and more.

Justin Bieber is making his mark on All-Star Weekend not only by appearing as a celebrity judge (alongside Will Arnett, Michael Bublé, and Tate McRae) but also including his fashion brand drew house in the excitement.

In addition to drew house designing this year's All-Star jerseys, they'll also be hosting activations, including a coffee, hot chocolate, and churro truck making its rounds in the city for all of February.

Also throwing their hats into the fashion ring for All-Star Weekend, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell & Ness, and Too Black Guys have launched a capsule collection of Leafs merch that celebrates the history and future of Black hockey players.

To launch the capsule, they'll be hosting a pop-up at Throne Barbershop (612 Richmond W.) from Wednesday, Jan. 31 to Saturday, Feb. 3. The pop-up will also feature an arcade and appearances from Leafs Alumni, and will transform into a lounge with a DJ and bar at night.

Canadian hockey brand Sherwood is throwing a party for their 75th anniversary from Thursday to Sunday at Sport Chek Maple Leaf Square, with games and special guest appearances from Sherwood's All-Star athletes.

For some free and photoworthy fun, check out the gigantic Cheetos statue that features a hockey-gloved hand holding a cheeto (complete with fingers covered in orange dust) at Fan Fair.

If you miss out on any of the excitement this weekend, not to fear — the Leafs will also be out and about in the city for their outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square the following weekend (February 10th and 11th).

