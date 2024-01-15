Fans divided on 'vomitricious' jerseys for 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game jerseys have arrived and, as usual, fans of the sport are divided on whether they look good or not.

Adidas and the league took a bit of a different approach to the design process this season. After going with more of a throwback look at last year's All-Star Game in Toronto, they handed the creative reigns to Canadian musician Justin Bieber, who co-founded the fashion label "drew house".

The result was four jerseys the likes of which have never been seen in the NHL's 107-year history. The league's regular crest has been redesigned to be much puffier and is surrounded by four stars on each of its corners and is encased by a larger star behind it.

The four jerseys are identical in design, with the only difference being the main colours of the jerseys, which come in red, blue, yellow, and white.

For some fans on social media, the new-look All-Star jerseys are exactly what they wanted for the event, which is creativity and something new.

These are 🔥



Fun & creative & good collab — Minny Hockey (@MinnyHockey) January 14, 2024

However, despite some people having nice things to say, it seems like the overwhelming reaction from most fans was that the league and Bieber missed the mark with the design.

These are the most embarrassing, atrocious, vomitricious "jerseys" I've ever seen — Shannon - baby, it's 🐻‍❄️ season (@LVShannyLeigh) January 14, 2024

No matter what you think of the jerseys, there is no stopping them from hitting the ice at Scotiabank Arena next month. Although the fan reaction might be mixed at the moment, that could all change when we see players like Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Elias Pettersson, and Sidney Crosby wear them.

The 2024 NHL All-Star festivities will run from February 1 to 3.