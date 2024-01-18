Music
Diplo is throwing an obscenely expensive party in Toronto next month

The NHL All-Star Game is going to be bringing a ton of exciting events to Toronto, including a show headlined by American DJ Diplo — but you might not be able to go unless you win the lottery.

Kicking off All-Star Weekend in the city, the Sports Illustrated All-Star Experience is happening at the Liberty Grand on Feb. 2 with sets by Frank Walker, Shamier Anderson, and Diplo.

It sounds like it should be a great time... if you can afford it.

A relatively small venue to be hosting a big name like Diplo, spots for this event are tight, so ticket prices are pretty insane for anything above General Admission (which are already a little pricey themselves, at $90 apiece).

For a cool $4200, you can score a table at the back of the dance floor, which includes valet, free coat check, two free drinks and the ability to skip the line.

That's not the highest that ticket prices for the event go, though. Dance floor and mezzanine tables are going for $6000 apiece, and include all of the same perks.

Or, if you're really looking to ball out, you can pay $12,000 for a premium dance floor or side stage table. Premium dance floor and side stage tables come with all the same perks as the other VIP table packages in addition to (hopefully) a better view of the show.

Suffice to say, it would be a pretty cool experience getting to party in an intimate venue like the Liberty Grand with a massive star like Diplo — but you'll have to decide for yourself if it's worth sacrificing groceries for the next year.

Lead photo by

@diplo
