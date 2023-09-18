Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto blue jays left field brewery

Toronto Blue Jays manager credits local brewery for calming his emotions

Sports & Play
Adam Laskaris
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's probably fewer people in the Canadian sports scene under more job stress right now than Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

With his Blue Jays squad winning their third straight game on Sunday — and completing a sweep of intra-division rival Boston Red Sox — Schneider's team now finds themselves in prime position to qualify for this year's playoffs.

Coming off of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers last week where they dropped all four contests at the Rogers Centre, the team looked to be down-and-out in their quest to earn one of the American League's three Wild Card berths.

But after both Texas and the Seattle Mariners, who the Jays were also chasing — dropped each of their respective series this weekend, Toronto's postseason chances have now skyrocketed once again, increasing from 33.6 per cent to 76.0 per cent over the last three days as per FanGraphs.

So how does a manager like Schneider keep his calm amid a stretch like the Jays are currently going through?

Well, it seems like he has a favourite local brewery of choice.

"The emotional pendulum is a wild one, and I'd like to thank [Left Field Brewery] for providing good beer," Schneider said postgame, per MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

Located at 36 Wagstaff Drive in the east Toronto Leslieville neighbourhood, Left Field has been in operation since 2013 and has been known for its baseball-themed drinks such as the 7th inning Seltzer, Eephus, and the Squeeze Play.

The brewery seemed to appreciate the kind words, and reminded fans of Schneider's Frozen Rope IPA he created earlier this year with Toronto broadcaster Dan Shulman.

Lead photo by

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Blue Jays manager credits local brewery for calming his emotions

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler partied in Toronto and visited Drake's house for his birthday

10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

Former Sears store in Ontario is being transformed into an indoor roller rink

Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 prize now well over $1 million

Another bizarre allegation has surfaced about former Toronto Maple Leafs coach

Why aren't the Toronto Blue Jays selling out in the middle of a hot playoff race?

50 essential fall day trips from Toronto