Victoria Kuglin
Posted 4 hours ago
Former Sears store in Ontario is being transformed into an indoor roller rink

After announcing in 2017 that it was shuttering all locations, department store Sears left behind a large void in the Canadian shopping space. Quite literally, too, as vast tracts of retail real estate were left empty in the wake of its closure.

But now one of those spaces (a sprawling 30,000 square feet, to be precise) is getting a chance at a second life and being transformed into an indoor roller rink on October 27.

SUSO Skate Co., responsible for bringing Toronto its first-ever indoor roller rink to a former H&M store just last year, is slated to transform the former Sears store at Brampton's Bramalea City Centre.

The company's no stranger to pop-up roller rinks, having created several in Toronto over the last few years at locations like Cloverdale Mall and The Bentway, but this one is shaping up to be the biggest one to date.

You can book your visit directly from the brand's website, with each booking including admission, wrist guards, and a roller skate rental. Prices range from $18-$30, depending on how long you'd like to zip around.

But if you're already well-equipped and have your own wheels, you can score a reduced entrance fee (just make sure to bring your own protective gear). 

The pop-up will run Monday through Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 1-9 p.m., and Sundays 1-7 p.m. from October 27 to February 25, 2024.

Lead photo by

randyfmcdonald via blogto Flickr pool
