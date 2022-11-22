Former H&M store is being transformed into Toronto's first indoor roller skating rink

While roller skating is typically associated with the summer months, one Toronto-founded skate company is offering you the chance to take part in the retro sport all winter long.

SUSO Skate Co. (Summer Solstice Skate Company) is launching their first indoor roller skate pop-up at Promenade Shopping Centre this holiday season.

The pop-up will take place in a former H&M store within the mall, and will most definitely tug at your nostalgic heart strings.

The skate company has previously hosted lots of outdoor roller-skating experiences at the CF Shops at Don Mills, The Bentway, and Cloverdale Mall.

The pop-up will be transformed into a space with a retro inspired theme, including disco balls, faux plants, neon signs, and even a tiny record album wall.

Roller skate rentals start at $18 per hour, with free wrist guards and the option to add on protective wear.

If you're already a roller skate fanatic, you can also bring-your-own skates for a reduced time slot fee of $12.

The pop-up will run from Wednesday to Sunday beginning Dec. 16 until March 2023.

This will mark Toronto's first indoor roller skating rink. Currently, if you want to roller skate the closest indoor rink is Scooters Roller Palace in Mississauga.

Toronto used to have a roller skating rink on Jarvis St. but it was shuttered decades ago.

Book your visit to the roller skating rink in advance on the SUSO website.