Toronto is about to lose Canada's longest go-kart track and people want it saved

Toronto's second-largest and perhaps most underrated park is in line for a major makeover in the coming years, but residents who are fans of some of the unique amenities it already has are fighting back against what the city has in mind.

Located at the corner of Highways 427 and 401, Centennial Park holds more than 500 acres of playgrounds, sports fields, water features, local flora — including cherry blossom trees, a fan favourite for photoshoots — as well as a charming conservatory housing more than 200 tropical plants.

Stunning, well-used and much-needed greenspace aside, the Etobicoke park is also home to some more rare features that make it especially beloved to locals, and worth the quick trip out of the downtown core for those who don't live nearby.

Among these are what is believed to be the last set of batting cages in the city at Diamond Beach, which also has volleyball courts, as well as the Mini Indy, which happens to be Canada's largest outdoor go-kart track at 2.6 km.

Though the city's Master Plan for the site promises some impressive upgrades such as a cafe, joint skating trail and market space, Indigenous art and gardens, better lookout points around the pond, and better accessibility and increased naturalization of the area overall.

But, what's very much missing from the blueprints are the two attractions noted above that are being razed for new facilities — which has inspired a new Change.org petition to keep them.

It's unreal that they have ordered the carts and cages to vacate the park.

"The City wants to demolish Diamond Beach and the Mini Indy to build four new baseball diamonds. We want to show them we have been an integral part of Centennial Park and the community for over 20 years," the appeal, which also notes how many clubs and teams use the facilities for events and tournaments, reads.

"Based on the space needed for the diamonds and the planned space to be used, it is not only possible to keep our beloved batting cages, newly revitalized clubhouse, beach volleyball, and mini-Indy, but essential!"

Also being eliminated from the park is one of the few ski hills in Toronto, which is being reimagined for other uses, including tobogganing.

While the Theatrical side of me applauds the ampitheater, the loss of one of the only two remaining ski hills in the GTA is a huge loss. Hopefully they will include something, maybe a facility which supports cross-country skiiing? — Sue Hutchinson (@rangerwyld) October 27, 2021

Based on the phases outlined in the Centennial Park Master Plan, this will be the last season that the amenities in question, which many people may not have even known we had, will be open before they are razed.