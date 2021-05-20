City
centennial park toronto

Toronto's second largest park is getting a major upgrade and here's what it will look like

One of Toronto's most iconic parks could soon look very different. 

Centennial Park in Etobicoke, best known for hosting Ribfest, its toboggan hills and being the go-to spot for local highschoolers looking to cause mayhem is set to start undergoing changes as outlined in the city's Centennial Park Masterplan.

centennial park toronto

An overview map of the Centennial Park Masterplan.

In 2008, the city of Toronto created the original Centennial Park Masterplan which in 2018 was put under review.

Now, this spring, the updated Master Plan is getting finalized and close to being put into action.

The plan will guide changes to Centennial Park over the next 20 years.

Some of the most noteworthy upgrades include improving access to the pond, adding Indigenous art and gardens, improving the picnic experience, as well as adding a cafe, accessible playground and interactive experiences.

centennial park toronto

Interactive signage on a new lookout deck with integrated seating.

The pond could see some of the biggest updates including a new name, accessible lookout points and a more naturalized setting around it. 

The area with the hill will continue to be used for all its current activities including sledding, discgolf and hosting events like Ribfest and Jerkfest.

centennial park toronto

This is what the skating trail could look like at Centennial Park.

It will also be re-imagined to include a new skating trail during the winter and in the summer can act as a place to  host markets.

Once it again becomes safe to spend time in parks with family and friends, there's sure to be many people looking to make up for lost time of the past year and enjoying nature in the city.

centennial park torontoAs Centennial Park's Master Plan is put into place, it could very well become one of the most exciting places to spend either a hot summer day laying in the grass, or even a cool winter evening enjoying the slopes and skating on the ice.

