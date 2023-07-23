Toronto wellness spa known for its saunas and ice baths is expanding to a second location

Othership has quickly become a favourite Toronto hangout for those seeking a new way to refresh their mind and body with the age-old practice of alternating relaxing, hot saunas with invigorating ice baths that are believed to have a number of health benefits.

The spa bills itself as not just a transformative wellness destination, but a novel social space that is open late on weekends, serving as an alternative to a night out at the bar.

And, it has apparently done so well after debuting in early 2022 that it is already expanding to another location within in its first year and a half in business.

The Yorkville neighbourhood will soon be the second home of Othership, with an outpost already listed at 110 Bloor Street West between Avenue and Bay on Google Maps.

The bathhouse teased its 35.8k Instagram followers this week with a video compliation of short clips showing a sneak peek of the new spot while it's still under construction, with the simple and cryptic caption "ETA: FALL 2023."

People are already expressing excitement in the comments section, with the account replying back to a few with a very on-brand "we look forward to journeying with you soon" and "ready to blast off."

When it opens in the coming months, the new space will complement Othership's existing flagship near Adelaide at Spadina.

The spot has amassed a cult-like following for its guided and free-flow classes that combine the aforementioned hot and cold therapy with meditation, breathwork, sound immersion, aromatherapy, movement and social connection exercises.