Toronto just got a sauna party that looks like a nightclub

If you’re looking for a fun and sweaty night out, there's a new wellness spa in Toronto that offers just that.

Othership is a unique sauna concept that is the first of its kind in the city, focusing on a balance between hot and cold therapy that gives participants the opportunity to "explore [their] extra-sensory faculties through the practicality and potency of the elements" and escape the hustle and bustle of the downtown streets.

Their Friday Night Fever class hosts several activities within the sauna like drumming, dancing and snowball throwing, followed up by an ice bath.

Circulating through hot saunas and ice-cold baths proves to carry a wide range of physical and mental health benefits, like coping with stress and anxiety in everyday situations.

The ice bath, though unpleasant, is particularly beneficial as it tests the body's stress response resistance by battling the urge to jump out. The overall experience leaves users feeling rewarded and refreshed.

Following the sauna party and ice bath, everyone congregates in a tea room to connect with each other and reflect upon their experience.

Participants can expect to get the energy and socialization of a club, but wake up the next morning feeling refreshed instead of hungover.

Prices for the class are $55 for a single drop-in session or $45 if you have a monthly membership.

Othership is located at 425 Adelaide St W. More details about their sessions can be found on their website.