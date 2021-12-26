Toronto is getting a massive new retreat with saunas and ice baths

Saunas and ice baths come together at a soon-to-open Toronto retreat that aims to reinvent the idea of a spa.

Othership ambitiously describes itself as "a vessel for transformation that invites us to collectively explore our extra-sensory faculties through the practicality and potency of the elements."

Basically, it's a 3,000-square-foot spa space that should encompass four private ice baths and a 50-person sauna that are part of a hot and cold circuit, as well as a 300-square-foot tea room with a fireplace.

The space should be outfitted with natural textures, materials and colours along with thoughtful lighting, scents, music and minimal mirrors to create a soothing, warm environment.

At Othership, you should be able to experience 120-minute "evening social" gatherings with music and guided conversations, 75-minute self-guided "free flow" sessions, and guided 60-minute classes.

Classes are supposed to "create space to shift emotional states by combining ceremony, performance, and education" and are "rooted in science and inspired by magic."

Sounds like a very cryptic spa visit. If you're up for it, an introductory pass that's good for three visits of any nature is priced at $99.

Othership also encompasses a digital breathwork app component, and the mission of the brand is about much more than just pampering yourself on a cute spa day.

"We're trying to solve the loneliness problem by making wellness and mental health cool, accessible and inspiring," Othership CEO Robbie Bent tells blogTO.

Bent first started pioneering his ideas for Othership with an informal ice bath series in a Geary backyard where he'd invite over friends and neighbours. He and his co-founders began incorporating aromatherapy and meditation.

"Personally I struggled with addiction for 10 years, have been sober for four and wanted to create something that provided a healthy and cool social environment," says Bent.

"We were obsessed with the bathhouse concept, travelling to 70 worldwide."

Eventually Bent transformed his own garage into a space with an ice bath, sauna and tea room where classes would be hosted involving techniques like breathwork, hypnotherapy and sound baths.

"When we were forced to close, we started offering breathwork via Zoom sessions and it grew into a multi thousand person community," Bent tells blogTO. "We started recording breathwork sessions on YouTube and then built an app which we launched a few weeks ago, and already has 4K downloads."

Their flagship physical space should be soft opening in Toronto at 425 Adelaide St. W. on Jan. 10, and the Geary space is currently operating on a strict members-only basis. Othership is planning on opening locations in the United States as well.