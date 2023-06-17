A popular water park downtown Toronto will not re-open this summer

Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark, Toronto's newest floating obstacle course which opened at Ontario Place last summer, will unfortunately not re-open this season.

The massive waterpark claimed to be the biggest of its kind in the province, with a range of features including teeter-totters, frog stomps, large slides, climbing walls, and orbits.

Located right off Lakeshore and Ontario Place Blvds next to Budweiser Stage, it also had an epic view of the city skyline.

Unfortunately, a note on the website reads that due to the redevelopment of Ontario Place by the Ontario government, they cannot operate as planned in 2023.

Premier Doug Ford's plans for Ontario Place claims it is set to become a "world-class, year-round" destination which will attract millions of visitors a year. Redevelopment plans include the giant Therme spa, an indoor-outdoor music venue from Live Nation, as well as the new Science Centre location.

As construction looms, access for pedestrians has also been restricted to Ontario Place. New fencing and barriers were recently erected on the edge of Trillium Park, preventing anyone from getting to the west side of the island and angering local residents.

Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark writes that they are disappointed and currently working on a plan of action at other sites, and will provide ongoing updates throughout the month.

While it is unfortunate news for Torontonians who were hoping to bounce around in the sun close to home, there are a number of other epic inflatable waterparks a short drive away from the city.

Splash ON, Canada's largest inflatable waterpark, has two locations 1.5 hours north of the city in Barrie and Orillia, with free access to the beach once you're done at the park. The parks open on June 30.

Splashtown Niagara at Nickel Beach in Port Colborne will also open on June 30, featuring slides, bounce pillows, trampolines, and more. Admission to Nickel Beach is a separate fee.