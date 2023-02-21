This is what it will be like to spend a day at Ontario Place's future Therme Canada space

One of the most transformative and talked about attractions coming to Toronto in the next few years is undoubtedly the redevelopment of Ontario Place, the gem of which is set to be a new, first-of-its-kind well-being destination and public park from Therme Group.

Therme, which is behind similar landmark projects across the world, will be bringing an experience unlike anything the city has seen before, with features like indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, botanical gardens, saunas, restaurants, sustainable technologies and more.

And, beyond the stunning, state-of-the-art building designed to LEED platinum environmental standards, there will be plenty of outdoor amenities that will be free and open to the public, from a pebble beach and wetland zone to cycling paths and gathering spaces as the iconic property is reimagined for both residents and visitors from across the province.

So what will a day spent at Therme Canada | Ontario Place look like once it's opened? Well...

Arrival

Visitors will be greeted by the brand new entrance pavilion and a new, accessible pedestrian bridge to the West Island, where they will have the option to either continue across the bridge to the free public park, or

purchase a ticket to enter the Therme facility for a day of fun,

recreation and relaxation.

Designed by renowned Canadian architecture firm Diamond Schmitt,

the entrance pavilion will feature natural lighting, gorgeous views and open space. There will also be a publicly accessible café inside.

Once guests are checked in, they can change into their swimsuits and cross over the indoor portion of the new bridge to the Therme facility on the West Island.

Fun and recreation

Therme Canada | Ontario Place will offer activities for all seasons and ages. Inside, visitors will enjoy indoor and outdoor thermal pools, a wave pool, and waterslides.

If you're looking to improve your swimming skills or want a bit more structure to your activity, there will be swim classes and fitness programs available for all levels.

There will also be rotating immersive arts and cultural installations and other programming for guests to explore outside of the water.

On the outside, Therme is creating nearly 12 acres of public park space

that will be free and open to visitors all year long, fully maintained by the company.

Designed by leading Toronto-based landscape architecture and urban design firm STUDIO tla, it will include places to launch kayaks and paddleboards, a new pebble beach, public washrooms, and improved pathways for walking, running and cycling.

There will also be places to sit and enjoy a picnic, go for a stroll, and enjoy some shade under canopied areas so you can enjoy a day outside before, after, or independently from your day at the facility.

Food and drink

After splashing around in one of the pools, you will have surely worked up an appetite. Thankfully, you can grab some delicious snacks, meals and drinks from on-site cafes and restaurants, where both casual and fine dining options will be available, along with a variety of cuisines.

An added perk is that these dining spaces are bound to have a killer view of the waterfront!

Relaxation

A day of play deserves some relaxation, and there is no better place to wind down than Therme's well-being areas, which will have saunas, thermal bathing, sports recovery treatments and other well-being therapies to soothe the mind, body and soul.

There will also be ample space to relax and reflect in quiet places surrounded by lush botanical gardens.

While we still may have to wait some years to enjoy all of Therme at Ontario Place, construction is set to begin by 2025. Be sure to sign up for Therme Canada's newsletter to stay up to date on the project, and get excited for a one-of-a-kind experience once it's open!