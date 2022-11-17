Canada's chances of making 2nd round of FIFA 2022 World Cup are better than you think

Canada has a shot at winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Even though it's not a great one.

The Canadian men's national team has a one-in-50 shot at appearing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and a 1 per cent overall chance of winning the entire event, according to Nielsen's Gracenote.

"Predictions are based on over one million simulations that produce estimates showing the most likely team to fill each position in the knockout stages," according to Gracenote, which also reported the Canadian men's national team fandom has increased 33 per cent since the 2026 World Cup hosts were announced.

Only Costa Rica, Tunisia, Australia, Senegal, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, and Cameroon have a lower shot at the title, at 0 per cent.

Canada, which has better betting odds than 10 other countries to win the World Cup, is officially making its first appearance on the FIFA World Cup stage in 36 years.

Gracenote is an analytics company that provides sports data for 70 sports and leagues, including the NFL, MLB, English Premier League, F1, Tour de France, and Wimbledon. It also covers global sporting events like the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

The outlet, which will run updated simulations after each day’s results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup to continually update its forecasts and projections, gives Canada a 5 per cent shot at qualifying for the tournament's semifinal and a 15 per cent shot at making it to the quarterfinals.

The most important bit of news today is that our #WorldCup predictions are live!



Brazil with the highest odds to win it all at 22%. Spain (surprisingly) are second at 11%.https://t.co/x0zeI4OShJ pic.twitter.com/Z1RAFNMnRD — Tony Chow 鄒豪傑 (@Tonyhkchow) November 16, 2022

Canada, which will play in Group F at the World Cup, with matches against Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia, has a 36 per cent chance of advancing out of the group stage.

Belgium, No.2 in FIFA rankings entering the World Cup, has a 72 per cent shot, while Croatia, ranked No. 12, has a 54 per cent chance. Morocco, No. 22, has a 39 per cent chance. Belgium lost to France in the semi-final four years ago and Croatia was a surprise World Cup finalist in 2018.

Canada will play Belgium on Wednesday, November 23, and Croatia on Sunday, November 27, before finishing the group stage against Morocco on Thursday, December 1.

The knockout phase will begin with the Round of 16 on December 3 and run through December 6. The quarterfinals will be played on December 9 and 10, with the semifinals set for December 13 and 14.

The final will be played on December 18.

