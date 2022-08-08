Festival-goers show up to event near Toronto only to find it cancelled

If you bought tickets to the Big Bounce Canada this weekend and drove up (or down) to Markham to find no such festival was being held, you're not alone.

The Big Bounce Canada, an inflatable bouncy castle event, was set to touch down at the Markham Fairgrounds Aug. 5 and 6, the first instalment of the festival's Ontario dates.

Tickets were available for children and adult sessions, starting at $50 per person. The ticket reserved your spot for a three-hour session across the festival's four bouncing castles.

But not everyone had a bouncing trip.

Multiple readers reached out to blogTO to report that they had travelled all the way to the fairgrounds to bounce their hearts out, only to find an empty venue.

"Yesterday, I and 80 other people who bought tickets showed up at the Markham Fairgrounds and it's not there, customer service ignored us," read an email from one blogTO reader.

This reader indicated employees at the fairgrounds had not a clue that the event was scheduled there in the first place.

"We found an employee from the fairgrounds who had no idea what we were talking about," they said.

But according to a spokesperson on behalf of Big Bounce Canada, ticket holders were notified of the cancellation on Aug. 2.

"Unfortunately, due to a change in event schedule, we had to postpone all scheduled sessions for this past weekend. I have been assured by my ticketing team that all affected customers have been rebooked, updated, and have their new tickets," read part of their statement.

"According to our ticketing team, ticket holders were notified about the date change on August 2nd."

It is unknown how those ticket holders were notified, we are assuming through email, but clearly not everyone saw it or else they wouldn't have shown up in Markham.

Despite this weekend's cancellation, Big Bounce Canada's website states tickets are still available for Aug. 12 - 13 and Aug. 19-20.

The spokesperson indicated that they were working on returning customers' questions about the cancellation.

"Our customer service team is working hard to respond to all customers who have reached out to us via email and social media."

A quick search for Big Bounce Canada on Instagram shows an account with the same logo as the Big Bounce website with nearly 2,000 followers. It did not have any posts and didn't follow any other user.