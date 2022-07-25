Massive travelling bouncy castle festival is landing just outside Toronto this summer

Start jumping for joy, Toronto! A massive traveling bouncy castle is set to touch down in the GTA later this summer and it should be a blast.

The Big Bounce Canada features a single 16,000-square-foot bouncing castle equipped with basketball hoops, ball pit, couches and a giant slide. It's set to be open in Markham on Aug. 5-7 and 12-14.

This castle is in fact the world's biggest and is one of four attractions for the inflatable theme park.

Other inflatables include The Giant, a 300 foot obstacle course, Air Space, an intergalactic playing field, and Sport Slam, a sports arena where you can play dodge ball, basketball and soccer.

To make matters even more fun, there are daily adults-only sessions for those 16+ as well.

One ticket to Big Bounce comes with a three-hour access window to the inflatables, with a dedicated time slot for the World's Biggest.

Tickets are $50 each, though you can score deals by purchasing before hand through the website. It will cost extra to purchase passes at the box office.

Big Bounce will make stops across Canada throughout August and September as well.