Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
juancho hernangomez bo cruz raptors

Toronto Raptors sign player best known as star of Adam Sandler's Hustle

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Toronto Raptors have been the subject of some wild NBA off-season speculation, but few could have predicted the team acquiring a free agent who also just happens to be a budding movie star.

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangomez is the newest member of the dino-crew, and if you haven't heard of his accomplishments on the court, you may at least be familiar with his burgeoning acting career.

Hernangomez rose to prominence beyond the hardwood as a star in the sports drama-comedy 'Hustle,' appearing as Bo Cruz, an undrafted talent taken under the wing of co-star Adam Sandler's NBA scout character.

In case you're wondering why Bo Cruz has been trending on Twitter.

Even fellow Raptor Scottie Barnes is referring to his new teammate by his fictional character's name.

The Bo Cruz connection is just the latest evidence of what feels like an Adam Sandler takeover of Toronto culture.

Standing a towering 6 foot 9, Hernangomez has the potential to add some impressive wingspan to the Raptors squad, a fact that pairs nicely with a prevalent meme from Prime series, The Boys.

The 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hernangomez has developed somewhat of a journeyman reputation, the Raptors his fifth NBA team after just six seasons in the league.

With career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 297 games, Hernangomez isn't going to impact the team in the same way other movie star basketball players would, like LeBron, MJ, or even the Monstars, but it never hurts to have a little extra star power in the locker room.

Lead photo by

Netflix
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors sign player best known as star of Adam Sandler's Hustle

10 specialist dance classes in Toronto when you want to learn some new moves

Massive travelling bouncy castle festival is landing just outside Toronto this summer

Kew-Balmy Beach is Toronto's underrated sandy getaway

Hamilton waterpark faces backlash after publicly weighing guests before slides

50 rooftop patios you need to experience in Toronto this summer

Toronto is opening its outdoor pools for late night swimming as heat wave torches city

A major Toronto sports team is looking to hire a new mascot