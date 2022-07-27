Toronto Raptors sign player best known as star of Adam Sandler's Hustle

The Toronto Raptors have been the subject of some wild NBA off-season speculation, but few could have predicted the team acquiring a free agent who also just happens to be a budding movie star.

Twenty-six-year-old Spanish power forward Juancho Hernangomez is the newest member of the dino-crew, and if you haven't heard of his accomplishments on the court, you may at least be familiar with his burgeoning acting career.

Adam Sandler in Toronto right now pic.twitter.com/Pba1eQVWnM — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) July 26, 2022

Hernangomez rose to prominence beyond the hardwood as a star in the sports drama-comedy 'Hustle,' appearing as Bo Cruz, an undrafted talent taken under the wing of co-star Adam Sandler's NBA scout character.

Raptors front office before deciding to sign Juancho Hernangomez pic.twitter.com/yWvsvkOLTl — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 27, 2022

In case you're wondering why Bo Cruz has been trending on Twitter.

Bo Cruz is a Toronto Raptor https://t.co/gdBmGlOWYj — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) July 26, 2022

Even fellow Raptor Scottie Barnes is referring to his new teammate by his fictional character's name.

Watched 'Hustle' yesterday and today I hear Juancho Hernangomez is signing with the @Raptors! Some coincidence 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0y2hCCv5hf — Raptors from the North (@pure_raptors) July 26, 2022

The Bo Cruz connection is just the latest evidence of what feels like an Adam Sandler takeover of Toronto culture.

i cant get over the raptors juancho hernangomez signing, i feel like adam sandler is taking over toronto and my life



anyways here’s my letterboxd review for hustle pic.twitter.com/C0FZTfbexz — dominica (@domieoliver) July 26, 2022

Standing a towering 6 foot 9, Hernangomez has the potential to add some impressive wingspan to the Raptors squad, a fact that pairs nicely with a prevalent meme from Prime series, The Boys.

bobby webster watching “hustle” on netflix realizing there’s a 6-9 dude with a 7-1 wingspan who is still available in free agency: pic.twitter.com/WKLGHSApVx — alex (@steven_lebron) July 26, 2022

The 15th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Hernangomez has developed somewhat of a journeyman reputation, the Raptors his fifth NBA team after just six seasons in the league.

With career averages of 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 297 games, Hernangomez isn't going to impact the team in the same way other movie star basketball players would, like LeBron, MJ, or even the Monstars, but it never hurts to have a little extra star power in the locker room.