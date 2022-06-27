People keep spotting Adam Sandler in Toronto and we're totally jealous

It seems like fans around Toronto can't get enough of Adam Sandler, who happens to be in town filming for the Netflix production You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

Some lucky folks managed to snag a photo with the acclaimed actor over the weekend, and one person even ran into him while they were out on a date.

Twitter user @meezandthanks posted a video yesterday with Adam Sandler, who they ran into over Pride weekend.

The video is captioned, "meeting Adam Sandler while on a date wasn't on my pride weekend in Toronto bingo card but 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾."

Meeting Adam Sandler while on a date wasn't on my pride weekend in Toronto bingo card but 👍🏾👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/CrVAlFvbhR — MCU villain sympathizer who hates Costar (@meezandthanks) June 26, 2022

Sandler is seen in the video giving a thumbs up to the camera and saying "hello!" while dressed in his classic dad fit, which features an oversized shirt, baggy shorts, and a small Band-Aid under his eye.

Meez told blogTO they ran into Sandler over the weekend near the Royal Ontario Museum.

"He was just walking down a street in downtown Toronto. We noticed him and his bright baggy clothes right away," they said. "It was really exciting for my date and I cause we are such big fans!"

Meez said after they asked Sandler for a photo, he fist pumped the pair and was super nice.

Another person ran into Sandler this past week in Yorkville, and this time he was spotted sporting some seriously fresh 70s-themed sunglasses.

It seems like Sandler is most regularly spotted in Yorkville, as another person got a photo with him just outside of clothing store The Webster.

This time, Sandler was rocking a striped polo shirt, basketball shorts and flashy yellow sneakers.

On the same day, another person ran into the Uncut Gems actor, captioning the photo "first celebrity hunted in #toronto."

Filming for Sandler's movie is set to take place in the GTA between June 29 and August 12, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing a lot of the fashion icon and actor extraordinaire around town.