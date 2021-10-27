Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
scottie barnes joker halloween

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes was out showing off his Halloween costume

Sports & Play
Jack Landau
Posted 8 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's Raptors phenom Scottie Barnes' first October in Toronto, and the young fourth-overall draft pick is getting acquainted with the local Halloween party circuit with the help of homegrown player Dalano Banton.

The two were out on the town on Tuesday evening celebrating the spooky season in advance of their Wednesday game hosting the Indiana Pacers, and an Instagram story posted by Banton is revealing that Barnes takes Halloween pretty seriously.

Scottie wasn't messing around with his Dark Knight-era Joker costume, wearing the trademark purple and green attire with full face paint and even hair colouring to complete the look.

It's pretty clear where Barnes stands on which iteration of the classic Batman villain is the best.

The big #4 (jersey and draft position) even gave us his best dead-eyed Joker stare before breaking character and reverting to the cheerful, excited rising star that the country has quickly fallen in love with.

The story has been reposted all over the place since Banton shared it on Tuesday, many reposts jokingly (sorry) saying that Barnes was actually dressed up as Denver Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic, known as The Joker in reference to his name and unpredictability.

And this isn't the first time Raptors stars have impressed us with their dedication to Halloween costumes. There were plenty of team costumes to soak in back in 2019, but the star was obviously Fred VanVleet and his girlfriend Shontai Neal, who dressed up as Fred (VanVleetstone) and Wilma Flintstone.

A tough act to follow for sure, but Scottie is only just a rookie. Give him some time to put down roots in this city, and maybe he'll be part of an epic couples' costume next Halloween.

Lead photo by

_dubberdon

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes was out showing off his Halloween costume

Everyone's doing Squid Game challenges in Toronto these days

Fans are already done with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the season just started

This is the guy who takes TikToks on the roller coasters at Canada's Wonderland

People in Toronto can't stop talking about Fred VanVleet's son

The Toronto Raptors were so bad in the season opener that Drake left early

Someone just created a card game where you can test your Toronto IQ against friends

Here's where the Toronto Raptors rank among the most valuable NBA teams