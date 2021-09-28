Top draft pick of Toronto Raptors surprises staff at local restaurant

A top draft pick for the Toronto Raptors just recently showed up at a Caribbean restaurant in town, surprising the staff.

However, the choice of restaurant should come as no surprise: it's practically his own name.

Scottie Barnes paid a visit to the Annex location of Scotty Bons Caribbean Grill last week, and the staff were excited not only by his star power but also his positive attitude.

If you were at the spot on Sunday, Sept. 19 around 2 p.m., you might have caught a glimpse. Scotty Bons is known for their customizable menu of Caribbean components you can load into sandwiches, roti or bowls.

"He was a very down to earth individual and was talking about how he loves the city so far and people have been very friendly," Scotty Bons media relations manager Max Amati tells blogTO.

"Overall, he was excited to explore the city more and start the NBA season."

The athlete had a big appetite and sought variety, ordering a jerk shrimp bowl, curry goat bowl, BBQ sandwich and jerk sandwich plus some of the restaurant's beef patties.

Now you know how to make your "Barnes order" when hitting up Scotty Bons next.

The star was also at swanky steakhouse chain restaurant STK recently, posting the experience to his Instagram story.

He's checked out other Caribbean restaurants in Toronto before, previously spotted at Real Jerk with other Raptors player Dalano Banton as well as rapper Kardinal Offishall.