Dalano Banton of the Toronto Raptors wearing number 45 after the Kipling bus

You might already be aware that Toronto Raptor Dalano Banton wears the number 45, but did you know it's an homage to the bus route he's often ridden in this city?

45 isn't just Banton's number, it also belongs to the Kipling bus, a route that he used to frequent.

Dalano Banton wearing #45 for the 45 Kipling bus and crediting Rexdale Community Hub as a large part of his success is huge and amazing for the city of #Toronto. Please give more funding to places like the Rexdale Community Hub and other community centers in the city. @JohnTory — drewlivesports (@drewlivesports) August 2, 2021

Banton is from Rexdale, where the Kipling bus operates, and people from the neighbourhood have been ecstatic to claim him as one of their own and see him succeed.

The fact that Dalano Banton is wearing 45 on the Raptors because of the 45 Kipling bus makes him not only a Raptors legend, but a TORONTO LEGEND!! @DALANOBANTON — denz (@denzel_470) July 31, 2021

The route runs from Kipling Station to Steeles Ave. W., making stops at Eglinton Ave. W., Rexdale Blvd., Albion Rd. and Finch Ave. W.

Watching Dalano Banton highlights. Giving me Shaun Livingston vibes. I'm into it. Also shout out to the 45 Kipling bus. #raptors #rexdale #toronto — drewlivesports (@drewlivesports) August 2, 2021

It can be a long and bumpy ride, but Banton reps the bus route not only with his jersey number but also the hashtag #Big45 on his Instagram.

Another fun (but shocking) fact: Banton is actually the first Canadian ever to be drafted by the Raptors, at just 21 years old.

The rookies out for a ride pic.twitter.com/xzn9PkIssZ — Dane (@greatdane92) September 16, 2021

He's taken on the role of the Canadian on the team with pride, obviously, even helping some of his fellow teammates with the local slang.

He's come out with his very own apparel collection with In Your City that includes items like tees, sweatpants and sweatsuits, but none emblazoned with his signature number 45 yet.

Maybe one day fans can get sweats with the number 45 to actually wear on the 45 bus.