Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 14 hours ago
banton raptors

Dalano Banton of the Toronto Raptors wearing number 45 after the Kipling bus

You might already be aware that Toronto Raptor Dalano Banton wears the number 45, but did you know it's an homage to the bus route he's often ridden in this city?

45 isn't just Banton's number, it also belongs to the Kipling bus, a route that he used to frequent.

Banton is from Rexdale, where the Kipling bus operates, and people from the neighbourhood have been ecstatic to claim him as one of their own and see him succeed.

The route runs from Kipling Station to Steeles Ave. W., making stops at Eglinton Ave. W., Rexdale Blvd., Albion Rd. and Finch Ave. W.

It can be a long and bumpy ride, but Banton reps the bus route not only with his jersey number but also the hashtag #Big45 on his Instagram.

Another fun (but shocking) fact: Banton is actually the first Canadian ever to be drafted by the Raptors, at just 21 years old.

He's taken on the role of the Canadian on the team with pride, obviously, even helping some of his fellow teammates with the local slang.

He's come out with his very own apparel collection with In Your City that includes items like tees, sweatpants and sweatsuits, but none emblazoned with his signature number 45 yet.

Maybe one day fans can get sweats with the number 45 to actually wear on the 45 bus.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

