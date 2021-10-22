Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fred vanvleet

People in Toronto can't stop talking about Fred VanVleet's son

Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Fred VanVleet's son is so cute in a new video released by the Raptors that it seems people can't stop talking about him.

"Where are you going dad?" VanVleet's two-year-old son Fred Jr. asks right at the top of the video, toddling to the front door.

"I gotta go," replies VanVleet. "I gotta go to work. You can watch me on TV, or you can come to the game on Saturday. Deal?"

"Yeah," says Fred Jr. in the tiniest voice.

People are logically squealing over the video on social media, with comments like "OMG the cuteness," "how adorable," "so cute" and "how sweet." With around 180 comments, the video has been viewed almost 65,000 times.

The rest of the minute-long video shows VanVleet getting in his car and heading to Scotiabank Arena for his version of a day at the office, waxing poetic about how at home he feels in Toronto.

VanVleet and his family just celebrated Fred Jr.'s second birthday about five months ago, posting joyful photos and videos of an at-home party to social media.

People have fallen in love with VanVleet as a family man and his relationship with his children, especially this newest addition.

An emotional video of VanVleet reuniting with his kids from this past summer also got lots of people commenting on their cuteness.

Lead photo by

Fred VanVleet

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

People in Toronto can't stop talking about Fred VanVleet's son

The Toronto Raptors were so bad in the season opener that Drake left early

Someone just created a card game where you can test your Toronto IQ against friends

Here's where the Toronto Raptors rank among the most valuable NBA teams

Toronto is getting puppy yoga classes next month

DeMar DeRozan reflects on the pain and shock of being traded from Toronto

Dalano Banton of the Toronto Raptors wearing number 45 after the Kipling bus

Maybe breakfast is why Toronto Raptor Scottie Barnes is always so excited