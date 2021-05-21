Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fred vanvleet

Fred VanVleet celebrates his son's second birthday and it's just too adorable

Sports & Play
Becky Robertson
Posted 52 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Who doesn't love a heartwarming, cute-as-heck moment between a Toronto celeb and their offspring, especially after such long months of scary COVID numbers and pandemic closures? 

Whether it's Drake cuddling with his son Adonis or teaching him to shoot hoops, or Kyle Lowry giving his son Kameron King the cutest birthday shoutout, we're here for an "aww"-worthy moment of family love.

The latest post to swoon over comes from Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, who appeared to put on the most adorable birthday celebration for his two-year-old son Fred Jr. earlier this week.

fred vanvleetVanVleet shared girlfriend Shontai Neal's photo album from the event on his Instagram story on Thursday, along with reposting a friend's darling video of the little guy giggling away.

fred vanvleetIn the Instagram album, Junior is seen dressed up as a racecar driver and standing in front of an over-the-top array of balloons — apparently a trend in these circles — including some inflatable tires and characters from the movie Cars, as well as a giant illuminated "2."

His smile and poses are absolutely precious, as is one photo of Freddie holding his second born  — who cuddles up to him for the pic — while wearing a shirt that reads "the pit crew daddy."

It looks like after an at-home birthday moment, the whole family made a trip out to the zoo, all in their racecar-themed garb, including a shirt with "two fast" emblazoned across it for Junior and one reading "the pit crew sister" for VanVleet's daughter Sanaa Marie.

Freddie is known for being a loving father, as exemplified in one particularly tear-jerking video of his reunion with his kids last summer for the first time in months.

Saana and Junior also got to introduce their dad at his first playoff game last year despite being thousands of kilometres away, alongside the spawn of the rest of the team via a painfully cute clip that was aired for players and fans.

Lead photo by

@shontaineal_

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Fred VanVleet celebrates his son's second birthday and it's just too adorable

People are praying for John Tavares after brutal injury in Leafs playoff game

Ontario golf site keeps crashing as golfers rush to book tee times for long weekend

Golf courses and other outdoor recreational amenities can open in Ontario this weekend

People in Toronto wondering why restrictions on outdoor activities not being enforced

Kyle Lowry says the Raptors spent the whole season wishing they were playing in Toronto

Ontario says outdoor recreational amenities will reopen in 2 weeks or less

Toronto man is the first ever fan to be inducted into the basketball hall of fame