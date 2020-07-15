Kyle Lowry wishes happy 5th birthday to his son from quarantine in Orlando

Raptors star Kyle Lowry hit Instagram today to wish his son a happy birthday, and as with anything related to KLow and his sons, hearts are melting.

The 34-year-old basketball player took to social media to wish his son, Kameron King Lowry, a happy fifth birthday.

Lowry posted a picture of Kam, presumably at home, looking beyond happy with big birthday balloons.

"Not gonna lie, I almost cried today because I'm so happy for my Kam turning the big 5," wrote Lowry. Who's cutting onions?

"Even though I'm not there I'm still there and I love you!!! You're amazing, funny, and the smile you have will light up ANY room. Always be you my son I love you!!"

The heartfelt birthday wishes accompanied a video of Kam dunking on a Toronto Raptors hoop. Lowry's #yeshesgotmorehopsthanme hashtag makes a lot of sense.

Lowry and his wife Ayahna Cornish-Lowry have two sons, Kameron and Karter, both who've made very adorable appearances with their dad in public and, of course, all of his Instagram feed.

Kyle Lowry is currently in quarantine with the rest of the Toronto Raptors in Orlando as they prepare for the restart of the NBA season.