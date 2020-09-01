Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
raptors family video

The Toronto Raptors just reunited with their families and the videos are emotional

Leave it to the Toronto Raptors and their bomb social media team to deliver us a ray of sunshine during an otherwise relatively dark stretch of time.

The NBA's reigning champions, who face off against the Boston Celtics Tuesday evening during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series, were finally reunited with their families this week after more than two months away from them.

Cameras captured a few of the most-touching moments between players, their partners, and their children, who were nothing short of thrilled to see their hard-working and influential dads again inside the NBA bubble at Disney World.

At the risk of spoiling anything, I'm going to stop talking about the video and let you watch it for yourself. Maybe have a tissue ready.

The roughly two-minute-long clip, published by the Raptors on Twitter Tuesday afternoon just hours before Game 2, is soliciting many strong reactions among fans — most of them to the effect of "I'm not crying, you're crying."

"These men hugging their babies is EVERYTHING GOOD IN THIS WORLD!!!" wrote one. "I'm so happy for them, and I needed a good cry."

"Aww. They needed that after the last week they've had," wrote another. "It's been an emotional week for everyone and these guys needed that pick me up."

Hopefully these tender reunions ignite the Raps to score a win against the Celtics tonight after Sunday afternoon's crushing loss, because fans could use a pick me up right about now as well.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

