Blue Jays make history and do something to the Yankees not seen in almost 100 years

When the Toronto Blue Jays decided to be buyers at the trade deadline despite sitting well out of a playoff spot, fans were left wondering what the team's goal was. Now just over a month later it's never been more clear.

The Jays are currently rewriting history books and find themselves on an impressive streak winning 11 of their last 12 games including a four game sweep of the rival New York Yankees.

The Jays absolutely dominated the Yankees in the series, moving half a game back of them in the wildcard playoff race. The series marked the first time in nearly 100 years that the Yankees never had the lead during a four game series sweep.

The Yankees were swept in 4 games by the Blue Jays & never had a lead.



It's the 1st time the Yanks never led in a 4+ game series since June 23-25, 1924, against the Washington Senators.



They played 1,250 series of 4+ games since then & led in every one. (h/t @eliassports) pic.twitter.com/DkNvPkAlbC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2021

Those who have been watching the games have noticed a new addition to the team, their very own home run jacket, given to any player who hits a home run to put on and strut his stuff back in the dugout.

It's proving to be something of a good luck charm.

Clearly players are eager to wear the jacket, because the Jays have upped their performance since its introduction, earning a 27-14 record over that time, a record that outpaces each of the league's top teams.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 27-14 (0.659) since the introduction of the Home Run Jacket. pic.twitter.com/Jm0f65tZIn — Dave ⛏ (@pugganoche) September 10, 2021

Everyone on the team has been contributing to the success, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Robbie Ray in particular have had some of the best seasons across the league.

At only 22 years old, Vladdy is having a historic year and is right in the thick of things for league MVP consideraton, hitting over 40 home runs while leading the American League in batting average, on base percentage, hits and runs.

Players in AL HISTORY with a 40+ HR, 100 RBI season before turning 23:



1) Joe DiMaggio (1937)

2) Juan Gonzalez (1992)

3) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (2021) pic.twitter.com/zujahprE3o — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Robbie Ray may be the Cy Young favourite, the award presented to the league's best pitcher. He currently holds the second lowest ERA in the American League, as well as being second in strikeouts.

We spy a Cy 👀@RobbieRay's ERA: an AL-LEADING 2.60! pic.twitter.com/z5BwMbC7op — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 5, 2021

With less than a month left in the season, the Blue Jays will be making a major push to get into a playoff spot so expect plenty of fans who otherwise tuned the team out this season to start jumping on the bandwagon.