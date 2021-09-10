Sports & Play
blue jays

Blue Jays make history and do something to the Yankees not seen in almost 100 years

When the Toronto Blue Jays decided to be buyers at the trade deadline despite sitting well out of a playoff spot, fans were left wondering what the team's goal was. Now just over a month later it's never been more clear.

The Jays are currently rewriting history books and find themselves on an impressive streak winning 11 of their last 12 games including a four game sweep of the rival New York Yankees.

The Jays absolutely dominated the Yankees in the series, moving half a game back of them in the wildcard playoff race. The series marked the first time in nearly 100 years that the Yankees never had the lead during a four game series sweep.

Those who have been watching the games have noticed a new addition to the team, their very own home run jacket, given to any player who hits a home run to put on and strut his stuff back in the dugout.

It's proving to be something of a good luck charm.

Clearly players are eager to wear the jacket, because the Jays have upped their performance since its introduction, earning a 27-14 record over that time, a record that outpaces each of the league's top teams.

Everyone on the team has been contributing to the success, but Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Robbie Ray in particular have had some of the best seasons across the league. 

At only 22 years old, Vladdy is having a historic year and is right in the thick of things for league MVP consideraton, hitting over 40 home runs while leading the American League in batting average, on base percentage, hits and runs.

Meanwhile, Robbie Ray may be the Cy Young favourite, the award presented to the league's best pitcher.  He currently holds the second lowest ERA in the American League, as well as being second in strikeouts. 

With less than a month left in the season, the Blue Jays will be making a major push to get into a playoff spot so expect plenty of fans who otherwise tuned the team out this season to start jumping on the bandwagon.

