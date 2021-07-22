Toronto Bike Life is the latest subculture to take to the streets and it's a sight to behold

People have been riding around Toronto on bikes in huge groups on something the organizers of Toronto Bike Life call "rideouts."

Their motto is "Are you riding or hiding?" About 60 people showed up to their last ride, and their numbers just keep growing.

If you love watching videos of carefree people popping wheelies against a background of Toronto's landscape with a soundtrack of high energy party music, you'll want to check out the Toronto Bike Life Instagram right away.

Better yet, if you want to pop a few wheelies of your own keep an eye on the page to find out when and where they're meeting up for future rideouts (often large public spaces like Dundas Square).

Don't worry if you can't do any tricks either: the calls say every bike and everyone is welcome, and you can go at your own pace.

Toronto is no stranger to bike riding events and races, and always shows out for the World Naked Bike Ride. There are even "alley cat" competitions that test speed and navigation through urban areas.

The rides all began with Kevin Dunbar, who started popping wheelies on the streets of Toronto on his SE bike (basically a type of BMX bike) by himself four years ago.

He also goes by Dunbarber as he's been a barber for 15 years, and is the sole support dad of a 16-year-old son and three-year-old daughter.

Dunbar originally hails from Queens, NY, where wheelie culture is huge, and where he originally learned to pop wheelies 35 years ago.

Though his nephew would occasionally tag along on rides on his BMX, for two years Dunbar's son was mostly into video games and viewed the biking more as exercise.

Funnily enough, it was only after he healed from breaking his leg trying to do wheelies that he got really into it and started riding around with his dad.

"His passion for the sport was unlocked," Dunbar tells blogTO.

"He started doing wheelies with me throughout the city and the city starting hearing about us and reaching out to find out when we'd ride so they could come out to do wheelies with us."

His nephew rejoined the two of them after getting a new BMX in the fall.

"He decided to make an Instagram page dedicated to wheelie-ing bikes through the city, promoting togetherness and confidence and most importantly spreading love and good energy," says Dunbar

"This is our first summer as Official Toronto Bike Life."

If it sounds like the life for you, keep an eye on their Instagram page for updates on when their next rideout will be.