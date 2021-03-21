The World Naked Bike Ride is coming back to Toronto this spring

Ditch your clothes and grab your two-wheeler, the World Naked Bike Ride is returning to the streets of Toronto this spring.

Both brave and shy riders are welcome, with some flaunting it all while others hang on to their tighty whities. The dress code is simply "As bare as you dare."

It's all in the name of a cleaner, safer, body-positiver world.

The liberating ride and global protest that takes place in cities all around the world gathers riders against pollution caused by cars, safer cycling streets and body freedom for all.

This year, it'll be taking place in Toronto on June 12 with riders meeting at Coronation Park on Lakeshore at Fort York at noon.

The ride, which kicks off at 1 p.m., will weave through the downtown core, pedaling by Yonge-Dundas Square, Trinity Bellwoods Park, University of Toronto and Kensington Market among other landmarks and curious bystanders.

The official end is at the Jack Layton Memorial Ferry Docks where some riders may opt to depart by Ferry to Hanlan's clothing-optional beach.

There won't be any pre-ride body painting this year and social distancing measures will be in effect, though this shouldn't be too difficult with most participants on bikes, rollerblades, rollerskates or skateboards.

