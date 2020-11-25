Toronto gym to protest lockdown by reopening amid Adamson Barbecue saga

After Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly opened his restaurant to the public for the second day in a row to protest the lockdown in Toronto, it seems another business is now also planning to defy both provincial and municipal orders.

The lawn outside the Etobicoke restaurant turned into a full-fledged anti-mask rally Tuesday afternoon, despite outdoor gathering limits, and protestors holding signs plastered with conspiracy theories gathered to announce that a gym in Scarborough would also be reopening in protest of the lockdown tomorrow.

And it seems they weren't lying: Express Fitness Scarborough took to Instagram to announce that they too will be opening their doors to the public at 12 p.m. Thursday for a workout and "peaceful protest."

"WE OPEN OUR DOORS TOMORROW FOR WORKOUT AND PEACEFUL PROTEST," they wrote on the social media platform.

"EXPRESS FITNESS supports healthy and active lifestyle, and facilities that boost immune system ARE ESSENTIAL AND SHOULD BE OPEN! Friends, join us and support the reopening of gyms! Health is in our own hands."

Following the two-day period in which Skelly served dozens of customers both inside and outside despite COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting both offerings, Toronto police Supt. Domenic Sinopoli said a total of nine charges have been laid against the business as well as Skelly himself.

Among the charges are breaching indoor dining regulations, operating without a license, holding illegal gatherings, and violating a closure order from the medical officer of health.

Skelly is set to appear in court in March to face the charges, and he could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

Express Fitness, on the other hand, has not provided further details on the plan for Thursday other than that they'll be hosting a workout and protest.

But if they're planning anything like what transpired at Adamson Barbecue this week, they too can likely expect to receive charges and fines.