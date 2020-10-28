Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
terence davis girlfriend

Toronto Raptor arrested by police for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Sports & Play
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested and charged in New York Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, according to multiple media reports. 

The New York Post first reported that Davis had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a luxury high-rise early Wednesday morning, and the Toronto Star later confirmed that the woman was in fact his girlfriend. 

A police spokesperson told the Star that officers responded to a call about an assault at the Beekman hotel around 8:30 p.m. in the lower Manhattan area.

They said police learned upon arrival that Davis and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal dispute, leading him to allegedly strike her in the eye and causing her quite a bit of pain.

Terence also allegedly took her phone and broke it, according to the Star.

Davis was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief following the incident, and the Toronto Raptors have yet to make a public statement about the news. 

Davis signed a two-year deal with the team back in July of 2019 and was later named to the 2019–20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team by the NBA.

Lead photo by

Terence Davis Jr

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto Raptor arrested by police for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

GoodLife Fitness under fire after sending controversial email to members

Toronto cyclist draws giant moose across the city with his bike

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are beefing with Ottawa Public Health

This hiking trail near Toronto comes with sublime views of fall colours

The top 5 parks in Scarborough

Toronto Raptors could play next season in Louisville if border still closed

Toronto gyms upset dance studios are allowed to open but yoga is still banned