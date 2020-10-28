Toronto Raptor arrested by police for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested and charged in New York Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, according to multiple media reports.

The New York Post first reported that Davis had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at a luxury high-rise early Wednesday morning, and the Toronto Star later confirmed that the woman was in fact his girlfriend.

Terence Davis was arrested in Manhattan last night for allegedly assaulting a woman, per the New York Post. The Raptors say they are aware of the reports and are seeking more information. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 28, 2020

A police spokesperson told the Star that officers responded to a call about an assault at the Beekman hotel around 8:30 p.m. in the lower Manhattan area.

They said police learned upon arrival that Davis and his girlfriend had gotten into a verbal dispute, leading him to allegedly strike her in the eye and causing her quite a bit of pain.

Terence also allegedly took her phone and broke it, according to the Star.

Davis was arrested and charged with assault and criminal mischief following the incident, and the Toronto Raptors have yet to make a public statement about the news.

Davis signed a two-year deal with the team back in July of 2019 and was later named to the 2019–20 NBA All-Rookie Second Team by the NBA.