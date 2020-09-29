Toronto's massive esports centre permanently shuts down

A Toronto esports bar has closed its doors for good, one of many arcade-style bars to be hit hard by the pandemic.

The Hive, which was previously Raiders, threw a farewell bash on September 20.

"It's been a hell of a ride and all good things must come to an end,

unfortunately so must The Hive," reads a message on Facebook.

"Thank you for being the core of our business by accepting esports, gaming and nerd-fandom into your lives with open arms. Come help drink The Hive dry and with dirt cheap prices."

The 7000-square-foot venue was loaded with PCs, TVs and projectors and served food, beer and cocktails near St. Clair station.

Capacity for the farewell event was capped at 100, hand sanitizer was provided, masks were mandatory and screenings were conducted at the door.