Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
the hive toronto

Toronto's massive esports centre permanently shuts down

Sports & Play
Amy Carlberg
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Toronto esports bar has closed its doors for good, one of many arcade-style bars to be hit hard by the pandemic.

The Hive, which was previously Raiders, threw a farewell bash on September 20. 

"It's been a hell of a ride and all good things must come to an end,
unfortunately so must The Hive," reads a message on Facebook. 

"Thank you for being the core of our business by accepting esports, gaming and nerd-fandom into your lives with open arms. Come help drink The Hive dry and with dirt cheap prices."

The 7000-square-foot venue was loaded with PCs, TVs and projectors and served food, beer and cocktails near St. Clair station.

Capacity for the farewell event was capped at 100, hand sanitizer was provided, masks were mandatory and screenings were conducted at the door.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's massive esports centre permanently shuts down

10 breathtaking lookouts for fall colours near Toronto

How to spend 36 hours in Clarington this fall

35 essential fall day trips from Toronto

Laser Quest is permanently closing down all North American operations

10 getaways for fall colours in Ontario

This forest in Ontario is home to the longest suspended canopy boardwalk in the world

Find the perfect pumpkin patch and farm near Toronto