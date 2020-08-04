Here's why Danny Green still hasn't received his ring from the Raptors

It's been more than a year since the Toronto Raptors' became NBA champions but Danny Green still hasn't gotten his ring.

The former Raptor signed with the L.A. Lakers right after the win, meaning neither Green nor coach Phil Handy, who also left for the Lakers, got their ridiculously decked out championship rings with the rest of the Raps players last November.

Board man Kawhi Leonard got his ring when he returned in December to play against the Raptors as a newly minted Clippers' player. Even Jeremy Lin, now playing for the Beijing Ducks of the CBA, got his 1.25-carat diamond in January.

But according to Green, he's in "no rush" to get his.

If COVID-19 never happened, Green would have been handed his ring when the Lakers played in Toronto this year.

But since that never happened and all remaining games are being played in the Disney World bubble, this won't happen until next season at the earliest.

Finals preview Saturday night?



Danny Green & @94feetofgame had an opportunity to get their championship rings tonight in the bubble, they passed. Here’s why: ⁣⁣

🎙: @DGreen_14 & @HarrisonSanford pic.twitter.com/Kj85UQj7zV — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) August 1, 2020

In a recent episode of his podcast Inside the Green Room, Green explained why he declined the Raptors' offer for a small ring ceremony in the bubble, which the team offered to do before the Lakers played the Raptors this past weekend.

"I'd rather do it in front of the fans and city where I spent a great year," he said in conversation with podcast co-host Harrison Sanford.

"I think it’s more for the City of Toronto and being able to celebrate that with them again. Any chance a city can relive those moments with certain people, certain players, certain events, you want to give them that opportunity to share it with you."

Green also commended the Raptors team, including Raptors GM Bobby Webster and Raps' President Masai Ujiri, for checking in with both him and Hardy to figure out next steps.

"...Obviously my family and friends that want to see that game and be there for that. They’re not able to do that in this bubble. They’re not able to come here and celebrate or acknowledge or embrace that. So hopefully when things are back to normal we can allow all those people outside of ourselves to enjoy that.”