Jeremy Lin finally receives his NBA Championship ring from the Raptors

The majority of the players from the Raptors' 2019 winning season received their championship rings when this year's NBA season began in October, but it seems one player still hadn't gotten his shiny reward.

Former Raptor Jeremy Lin — now a player for the Beijing Ducks of the CBA — hasn't exactly been around Toronto to pick up his ring.

But according to photos posted to his Instagram yesterday, Lin finally got his hands on his massive bling after having it shipped to Beijing.

"Uhhhh lollll. Finally got my @raptors championship ring to Beijing and this things fatttt!! FAT!" the basketball player wrote on Insta.

"Thank you to Toronto and all the fans who made last year so memorable. Great ending to 2019, time to make more history in 2020. The ring literally takes over my hand...taking all suggestions on how to make it a lil more lowkey or should I just flex it everywhere I go lol 💎🏆 #WeTheNorth #diamondsareforever"

Although the Raptors had the season of their lives last year, the same can't quite be said for Lin. Though he was a part of the winning team, he struggled with his performance and only played a total of 27 minutes during the playoffs.

Some have even gone as far as to say Lin doesn't deserve to be a recipient of one of the coveted rings, but others have pointed out that he was still a necessary part of the team.

On top of that, when the Raptors won the 2019 NBA Championship, Lin became the first Asian American to win an NBA title, the first East Asian American to play in an NBA Finals as well as the first Harvard graduate to do so.