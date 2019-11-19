Sports & Play
raptors championship ring

Here's what both sides are saying about the Raptors championship ring controversy

It seems that some Toronto Raptors fans and former players alike are a little up in arms about the fact that not everyone who contributed to the team's success received one of its NBA championship rings.

As is tradition, every player on the team's roster at the time of the championship win on June 13 got a ring, which is pretty standard despite the fact that the NBA has no formal rules dictating who should or should not be a recipient.

But individuals like Raps ambassador Drake and superfan Nav Bhatia each received a ring for being "part of who [the team] is," — making Bhatia the first fan in the history of the NBA to be bestowed with such an honour — causing some to question why players who participated in the Raptors' regular season didn't receive the same recognition.

Namely, Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and CJ Miles, who were traded before the playoffs began. Valanciunas in particular, as he spent 6.5 seasons with the team.

Many think the choice makes sense, suggesting that giving former players their own rings would be akin to handing out participation trophies.

Raps general manager Bobby Webster told the Toronto Sun that selecting who would get a ring was difficult, saying the choice was based on "who was on the court June 13."

Webster could only recall one instance where a former team member who didn't participate in a winning championship game received their own ring: Golden State Warriors' Anderson Varejao in 2017, which was a "really unique circumstance."

Valanciunas, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and apparently may have been expecting one of the oversized, 640-diamond-encrusted rings said simply "it's their decision" when questioned by media on the topic yesterday.

Maybe he can buy one of the overpriced replica rings that fans are hocking online.

