Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
raptors superfan

Raptors gave Toronto superfan Nav Bhatia a championship ring

The Raptors just honoured their most loyal fan Nav Bhatia in a big, big, 640 diamond-encrusted way.

Bhatia, a.k.a. Superfan Nav, was presented with his very own championship ring during halftime last night. 

After nearly 24 years of dedication (and according to Bhatia, missing a lot of personal functions to attend every single Raptors game since 1995, to the chagrin of his wife), the Raptors fan was called to the media room and presented his gift by Raps president Masai Ujiri. 

"Nav is part of who we are," said Ujiri at the conference. "And he represents our fans in every unbelievable way there is." 

After donning his ring, Nav, who is officially the first fan in NBA history to receive a legitimate ring, gave an impassioned speech about his love for the Raptors franchise. 

"I don't believe I'm here, this is an unbelievable feeling," he said. 

"I always dreamt for a championship but I never thought I'd be here among all you guys accepting this beautiful championship ring. I'm really honoured and humbled."  

The ring, which features more than 640 diamonds (including one massive 1.25-carat diamond on the face) and 16 rubies, was designed by Windsor company Baron Rings, with the help of Kyle Lowry. 

"What a class thing to do," said Nav about the Raptors giving replica rings to all the attendees of last night's home opener and championship ceremony. "I will accept this on behalf of all the fans."

Lead photo by

Nav Bhatia

