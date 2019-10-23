Raptors gave Toronto superfan Nav Bhatia a championship ring

The Raptors just honoured their most loyal fan Nav Bhatia in a big, big, 640 diamond-encrusted way.

Bhatia, a.k.a. Superfan Nav, was presented with his very own championship ring during halftime last night.

I don’t know how to put this in words. Thank you to the greatest organization in sports for how much they care about their fans. I accept this championship ring on behalf of every @Raptors fan across the globe. Words do not express what this means to me. pic.twitter.com/iA5VE10V1K — Nav Bhatia Superfan (@superfan_nav) October 23, 2019

After nearly 24 years of dedication (and according to Bhatia, missing a lot of personal functions to attend every single Raptors game since 1995, to the chagrin of his wife), the Raptors fan was called to the media room and presented his gift by Raps president Masai Ujiri.

"Nav is part of who we are," said Ujiri at the conference. "And he represents our fans in every unbelievable way there is."

After donning his ring, Nav, who is officially the first fan in NBA history to receive a legitimate ring, gave an impassioned speech about his love for the Raptors franchise.

"I don't believe I'm here, this is an unbelievable feeling," he said.

Feel good moment of the night: @Raptors presented @superfan_nav with a championship ring 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DYubjnceFQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 23, 2019

"I always dreamt for a championship but I never thought I'd be here among all you guys accepting this beautiful championship ring. I'm really honoured and humbled."

The ring, which features more than 640 diamonds (including one massive 1.25-carat diamond on the face) and 16 rubies, was designed by Windsor company Baron Rings, with the help of Kyle Lowry.

"What a class thing to do," said Nav about the Raptors giving replica rings to all the attendees of last night's home opener and championship ceremony. "I will accept this on behalf of all the fans."