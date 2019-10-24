City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
raptors 2019 nba champs replica ring

Raptors fans are reselling their replica championship rings for crazy high prices

You'd think the replica NBA championship rings that were handed out to everyone at Scotiabank Arena the night of the Raptors' home opener would hold way too much sentimental value for anyone to let go of, but you'd be wrong.

The rings, which are a fake version of the ones given to the Raptors containing more than 640 diamonds and 16 rubies each, were initially selling on Real Sports for a whole $20 for anyone who couldn't make it to the game.

But to no one's surprise, they sold out almost immediately. 

Raptors fans who were lucky enough to witness the first game of the season and get their hands on one of the in-demand rings saw this as a business opportunity.

A simple search on Kijiji or eBay reveals that fans are in fact selling the rings, which they received for free, for hundreds of dollars. 

And while some are selling for a more reasonable $100, the priciest offer on Kijiji is currently a whopping $650. 

raptors 2019 nba champs replica ringSome of the sellers are even acknowledging how steep prices are, but they're saying it's worth it to "own a piece of history."

raptors 2019 nba champs replica ringWhile the real rings are valued at about $10,000, the $20 replicas seem to be worth way more than their dollar value in the hearts of devoted Raptors fans.

