Kawhi Leonard finally got his ring from the Raptors and it was perfect

The man, the legend, the noted fun guy Kawhi Leonard made his triumphant return to Toronto last night for the first time since parading through the city as a newly-minted NBA Championship-winning Toronto Raptor.

It was a bittersweet reunion for Toronto sports fans, many of whom were heartbroken when the two-time Finals MVP signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after leading the Raptors to their first ever championship last season.

Overall, though, the atmosphere was more sweet than bitter during last night's game at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena... I mean, until the Clippers stomped the Raptors 112-92.

Board Man got his ring pic.twitter.com/NzUZgLM886 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) December 12, 2019

To celebrate Leonard's return to the city and thank him for all of his hard work last season, the Raptors organization staged a personal ring presentation ceremony for the Board Man pre-tipoff.

The @Raptors re-created Kawhi’s path to ’The Shot’ during his pre-game video tribute and it was incredible. pic.twitter.com/EPIuh9cira — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2019

Fans screamed with joy as Leonard came out onto the court and hugged Raptors President Masai Ujiri, head coach Nick Nurse and his former teammates in their nifty 90's throwback gear.

Kawhi-Lowry hugs have to be some sort of friendship goal?! what a sweet tribute. Gutted he left but all love for Kawhi!! ❤️ https://t.co/7dipo51EyK — Roopa Reddy (@ReddyRoopa) December 12, 2019

It was Kyle Lowry who gave Leonard his ring, bringing Toronto's favourite bromance back to life once again on the court.

Kyle Lowry on Kawhi recieving his ring. “It was great. It was well deserved. He helped this franchise do amazing things. He got his ring and i think he was pretty happy with it.” pic.twitter.com/5eJohqUYGG — Raptors Buzz 🏀🇨🇦🐝 (@raptorsbuzztv) December 12, 2019

Apparently, Leonard had the inside of his ridiculously huge, diamond and ruby-encrusted ring inscribed with a middle finger emoji.

Kawhi Leonard says he got the middle finger emoji inscribed on his championship ring. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kR8BXZBJAB — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2019

And while the Clippers did beat the Raptors, it looks like some fun times were had among old friends on the court.

Good morning to Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/pC1KT8hRE3 — Indu 🌙 (@_indusvalley) December 12, 2019

Drake, of course, commemorated the occasion with an Instagram stories post showing off his own custom championship ring — you know, in case anyone were to forget that he has one (two, actually.)

Drake court side celebrating Kawhi's return 💎✨ pic.twitter.com/T8kaf1IfAn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 12, 2019

Drake and Kawhi: Twinsies, right?