Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Kawhi Leonard finally got his ring from the Raptors and it was perfect

The man, the legend, the noted fun guy Kawhi Leonard made his triumphant return to Toronto last night for the first time since parading through the city as a newly-minted NBA Championship-winning Toronto Raptor.

It was a bittersweet reunion for Toronto sports fans, many of whom were heartbroken when the two-time Finals MVP signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency after leading the Raptors to their first ever championship last season.

Overall, though, the atmosphere was more sweet than bitter during last night's game at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena... I mean, until the Clippers stomped the Raptors 112-92.

To celebrate Leonard's return to the city and thank him for all of his hard work last season, the Raptors organization staged a personal ring presentation ceremony for the Board Man pre-tipoff.

Fans screamed with joy as Leonard came out onto the court and hugged Raptors President Masai Ujiri, head coach Nick Nurse and his former teammates in their nifty 90's throwback gear.

It was Kyle Lowry who gave Leonard his ring, bringing Toronto's favourite bromance back to life once again on the court.

Apparently, Leonard had the inside of his ridiculously huge, diamond and ruby-encrusted ring inscribed with a middle finger emoji.

And while the Clippers did beat the Raptors, it looks like some fun times were had among old friends on the court.

Drake, of course, commemorated the occasion with an Instagram stories post showing off his own custom championship ring — you know, in case anyone were to forget that he has one (two, actually.)

Drake and Kawhi: Twinsies, right?

Toronto Raptors

