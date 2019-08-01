Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is getting a makeover

Scotiabank Arena is changing, again, but this time it’s physical. The building is getting a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The revamps Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment has planned will enhance the current building, which originally opened in 1999, and improve the tech side of the business.

After Jurassic Park reached maximum capacity every night of the NBA championship series, a bigger screen became a priority for fans struggling in the back of the crowd.

MLSE Looks to Improve Fan Experience at Scotiabank Arena https://t.co/e8dejlb5sy pic.twitter.com/0s07LTd7yg — Lost Leafs (@Lost_Leafs) August 1, 2019

The new screen is going to be 40 per cent bigger than the already massive 9.1 by 15.5 metre one, according to Sportsnet. A construction crane is already perched outside of the arena and prepared to set it up.

An extra screen will also be set up on the west side of the building to accommodate viewing multiple sports games at the same time.

A new pedestrian bridge is part of the construction plans in an effort to reduce the magnitude of fans taking the same travel route to enter and exit the arena. The bridge will be built over Bay Street, connecting CIBC Square to the second floor galleria on the north side of the arena.

On the tech side of the business, fans can already order food to their seats, but the next app upgrade will tell users which concession stands and washrooms have the shortest lines. Now that's customer service.