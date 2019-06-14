This is what Jurassic Park in Toronto looked like as Raptors won NBA Championship

Drake was there. So was Lilly Singh, Mayor John Tory and thousands of fans as the Toronto Raptors claimed their first NBA Championship.

From moments of worry and contemplation to unbridled celebration when the reality of the team's victory set it, there was a whole range of emotions at Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square last night.

After the final whistle, there was confetti and high fives but the most memorable moment might have been when the crowd broke out with a rendition of Queen's We are the Champions.

Check out our photo gallery of Jurassic Park in Toronto during and after Game 6.