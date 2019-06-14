This is what Jurassic Park in Toronto looked like as Raptors won NBA Championship
Drake was there. So was Lilly Singh, Mayor John Tory and thousands of fans as the Toronto Raptors claimed their first NBA Championship.
It's a huge party in Toronto as fans celebrate the Raptors' first NBA Championship #Toronto #Raptors #NBAFinals #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/eKeyrQGe8Q— blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019
From moments of worry and contemplation to unbridled celebration when the reality of the team's victory set it, there was a whole range of emotions at Jurassic Park at Maple Leaf Square last night.
We are the Champions 🏆 #Toronto #Raptors #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/mNlvcoAL9C— blogTO (@blogTO) June 14, 2019
After the final whistle, there was confetti and high fives but the most memorable moment might have been when the crowd broke out with a rendition of Queen's We are the Champions.
Check out our photo gallery of Jurassic Park in Toronto during and after Game 6.
