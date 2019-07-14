You can now do underwater freediving off the Toronto Islands

Toronto isn't usually thought of as an epicentre for diving and water sports but there's a school in Toronto that might change that perception.

Toronto Island Freediving is a diving school and community offering lessons, courses and workshops to help you (safely) fall in love with the sport of freediving.

Freedivers often reach depths of 20 to 100 ft underwater, holding their breath for up to three minutes, as needed.

Toronto Island Freediving is the first PADI-certified freediving club in Toronto; PADI being the most reputable diving organization worldwide.

They teach you the skills you need for your next ocean snorkelling adventure, or even just for a Sunday of freediving in local freshwater.

You can take basic freediving classes, more advanced courses to become a fully-certified diver, or apnea classes to help you learn to hold your breath.

A session of freediving courses costs about $200, plus an extra $50 for a mandatory online exam.

On July 28, Toronto Island Freediving is hosting a breath holding workshop at Kula Yoga Studio to teach the same breathe up technique that freedivers use.

Let's face it, what better way is there to cool off this summer than to dive deep into Lake Ontario?