raptors kawhi leonard

Toronto still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to say goodbye to fans

After former Toronto Raptor Danny Green officially said 'goodbye' and 'thank you' to Toronto this afternoon, fans are now waiting for Kawhi Leonard to do the same.

Despite that the city was slightly obsessed with Leonard, there is no question that it was an expression of their love for the star player.

From waiting outside of his hotel for hours, to stalking him from a helicopter, offering him free food for life and pronouncing him King of the North, it is hard to imagine that the Los Angeles Clippers will ever love Leonard like Toronto did.

So, all fans are asking for is an acknowledgment of their dedication throughout the season and a wave goodbye.

Maybe it will be a source of closure for some. But, just like any breakup, at some point, Toronto will need to let go.

Toronto Raptors

