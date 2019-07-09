Danny Green says he'll miss Toronto's fans but not the weather

Former Toronto Raptor Danny Green is officially off to Los Angeles this week after spending what turned out to be the most successful season in franchise history with the Toronto Raptors.

It's a bittersweet departure for the 32-year-old New York native: On one hand, he just won an NBA Championship (his second, but who's counting?)

On the other hand, he gets to play with LeBron James as a Laker in a city that never gets cold. It's hard to blame him (or Kawhi Leonard) for favouring sunshine over snow after the winter we just experienced.

And yet, it's still sad to see him go.

That’s a wrap ... finale from the living room edition with @DGreen_14 & @HarrisonSanford ... make sure your notifications are on for @YahooCASports



📸: @_kishanmistry pic.twitter.com/NR3O8gzYlN — Inside The Green Room (@GreenRoomInside) July 9, 2019

Green wrapped up his time in Toronto late Monday night with one last episode of his popular Yahoo podcast, Inside the Green Room.

"Just finished the last pod in Toronto," said the shooting guard in a video published exclusively by Yahoo Sports. "Just want to give a huge shout out to all the fans that loyally follow and listen to the pod religiously. Thank you guys."

Green went on to thank his teammates, the people behind the scenes of his podcast, the parents and kids involved in his basketball camps and "The Raptors organization, top to bottom."

And with that, @DGreen_14 has left Toronto 😢 pic.twitter.com/dbVZhBACFo — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) July 9, 2019

He then rattled off a list of his favourite things about Toronto "and the country of Canada."

"Pretty much everything — it's a long list of things, I would say," he joked. "The food, the people, the fans, the nightlife, the city..."

"The only that I didn't like — I wouldn't say I hated, because it was refreshing to have — was the weather," continued Green. "But outside of that, man, it was amazing."

He signed off by saying that Toronto is a "lovely city" and thanking citizens for treating him "with much respect."

"Hopefully I'll be seeing you guys soon," he concluded. "Till then, next pod, catch you guys in LA."

Love you too, Danny. Enjoy the ability to go outside in January without a parka on. I'm happy for you. Really.