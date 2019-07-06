Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
danny green lakers

Danny Green is leaving the Raptors to play for the Lakers

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Danny Green is leaving the Toronto Raptors to play with Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green announced the decision on Instagram late Friday night, apparently after getting word that former teammate Kawhi Leonard planned to sign with the Clippers.

Green's deal with the Lakers will pay him $30 million over two seasons.

It's unclear if the Raptors made any serious overtures to re-sign Green.

While Green was to said to have provided valuable experience during the team's NBA Championship run his play was inconsistent and saw his playing time dwindle in favour of Fred VanVleet.

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Danny Green is leaving the Raptors to play for the Lakers

Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers

The top 10 romantic patios in Toronto

The top 10 outdoor swimming pools in Toronto

The top 5 beaches in Toronto

Toronto could be waiting days for Kawhi Leonard’s decision

Toronto is now stalking Kawhi Leonard from the sky

Huge crowds are waiting outside Toronto's Hazelton Hotel for Kawhi Leonard