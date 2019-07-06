Danny Green is leaving the Raptors to play for the Lakers

Danny Green is leaving the Toronto Raptors to play with Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green announced the decision on Instagram late Friday night, apparently after getting word that former teammate Kawhi Leonard planned to sign with the Clippers.

Green's deal with the Lakers will pay him $30 million over two seasons.

Imagine being a Lakers fan who went to bed early last night and waking up to find out the Clippers are title contenders with Kawhi and George, and the Lakers spent $45 million on Danny Green, KCP and Javale McGee — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) July 6, 2019

It's unclear if the Raptors made any serious overtures to re-sign Green.

@Raptors as a fan, I just want to say thanks. You may have lost Leonard and @DGreen_14 to LA. But you did bring a championship once. Now let's focus on bringing in some more pieces of the puzzle and bring on the 19-20 season. #WeTheNorth #ThankYouKawhi #ThankYouDanny #Raptors — Cory Sheppard (@sheppard316) July 6, 2019

While Green was to said to have provided valuable experience during the team's NBA Championship run his play was inconsistent and saw his playing time dwindle in favour of Fred VanVleet.