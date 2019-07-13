Toronto's newest club let's you drive a huge fleet of supercars

Ever wanted to get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo 4C , but don't have more than $80K in the bank to spend on one?

Don't worry about taking out a loan: there's a new clubhouse called RCLUB that'll let you drive the car of your dreams for a smaller fee.

The clubhouse, which just opened in Leaside as a "gathering place for petrol-heads," lets members borrow and drive cars from their fleet of super-cars.

Instead of one sweet ride, you'll get access to a bunch of them.

Of course, you'll have to become a member first, which isn't cheap itself: it's a $3,000 initiation fee, plus $15K (which includes insurance) as an annual cost. That'll buy you 2,500 driving credits, which can be put towards reserving any of the vehicles they have on roster.

In its starting phase, the warehouse currently has a couple of Acura NSXs, an Alfa Romeo 4C , BMW E30 and M2, Porsche Boxter and 911, and a Ford Mustang on deck.

Aside from riding your M2 around town, the club also has a lounge space with coffee, race simulators, and areas to watch big racing events like the British Grand Prix on a giant projector screen.

You'll have to be 29 years or older to be a member, and you also have to have a squeeky clean driving record, and your own car to boot.