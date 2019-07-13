Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rclub toronto

Toronto's newest club let's you drive a huge fleet of supercars

Sports & Play
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever wanted to get behind the wheel of an Alfa Romeo 4C , but don't have more than $80K in the bank to spend on one? 

Don't worry about taking out a loan: there's a new clubhouse called RCLUB that'll let you drive the car of your dreams for a smaller fee. 

The clubhouse, which just opened in Leaside as a "gathering place for petrol-heads," lets members borrow and drive cars from their fleet of super-cars. 

Instead of one sweet ride, you'll get access to a bunch of them.

Of course, you'll have to become a member first, which isn't cheap itself: it's a $3,000 initiation fee, plus $15K (which includes insurance) as an annual cost.  That'll buy you 2,500 driving credits, which can be put towards reserving any of the vehicles they have on roster. 

In its starting phase, the warehouse currently has a couple of Acura NSXs, an Alfa Romeo 4C , BMW E30 and M2, Porsche Boxter and 911, and a Ford Mustang on deck.

Ready to go

A post shared by RCLUB (@rclubcars) on

Aside from riding your M2 around town, the club also has a lounge space with coffee, race simulators, and areas to watch big racing events like the British Grand Prix on a giant projector screen. 

You'll have to be 29 years or older to be a member, and you also have to have a squeeky clean driving record, and your own car to boot. 

Lead photo by

@seanjpatrick

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto's newest club let's you drive a huge fleet of supercars

Toronto has a new mini water park just in time for the summer heat wave

Someone from Toronto just did a triathlon with a tree on their back

The unreal lavender farm outside Toronto now has a second location

30 essential beaches in and near Toronto

Toronto is complaining about the Honda Indy again

Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka is living his best life right now

Toronto still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to say goodbye to fans