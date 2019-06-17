Sports & Play
Hector Vasquez
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto raptors

This is what the Toronto Raptors' celebration party looked liked at Nathan Phillips Square

The Toronto Raptors' celebration at Nathan Phillips Square might have been overshadowed a bit by a nearby shooting, but most of the capacity crowd stuck around to hear Kawhi Leonard's laugh, Doug Ford's boos, Justin Trudeau, Drake and other special guests rile up the fans.

Take a look at what the Toronto Raptors celebration party looked like in this photo gallery.

Hector Vasquez

