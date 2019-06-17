This is what the Toronto Raptors' celebration party looked liked at Nathan Phillips Square
The Toronto Raptors' celebration at Nathan Phillips Square might have been overshadowed a bit by a nearby shooting, but most of the capacity crowd stuck around to hear Kawhi Leonard's laugh, Doug Ford's boos, Justin Trudeau, Drake and other special guests rile up the fans.
Take a look at what the Toronto Raptors celebration party looked like in this photo gallery.
Hector Vasquez
Join the conversation Load comments