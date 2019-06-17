Sports & Play
Hannah Alberga
Posted 5 hours ago
doug ford booed

Doug Ford booed by crowd at Toronto Raptors victory celebrations

When the Toronto Raptors finally reached Nathan Phillips Square at the end of the championship parade, Doug Ford was awaiting their arrival.

But it looked like Raptors General Manager Masai Ujiri either has no idea who Ford was, or he was not a fan.

As Ujiri entered the square, he offered Ford a quick handshake, didn’t look at him and continued walking. Ford looked defeated.

Shortly after, Ford was introduced to the crowd of fans at Nathan Phillips Square and was immediately booed in response.

Originally, the premier said he wasn’t participating in the parade because the celebration was about the team and not about politicians.

“I’m gonna be down there celebrating, but I have a personal view of this…this isn’t the time for politicians to be in any parade or anything, this is about the Raptors,” he said to CityNews on Friday.

