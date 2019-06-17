Shooting interrupts Toronto Raptors victory celebration at Nathan Phillips Square

Emergency officials are urging the estimated millions of people gathered in and around Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square right now to remain calm in light of a reported shooting near the back of the public outdoor space.

Toronto Police say that at least one woman has been shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday during a highly-anticipated celebration for the Raptors following their first ever NBA championship win.

Shots fired at Nathan Phillips Square. This is shot at the north side of city hall. pic.twitter.com/KhGb5xag02 — Francine Kopun (@KopunF) June 17, 2019

The post-parade rally was halted momentarily after shots rang out so that an announcer could encourage members of the jam-packed audience to remain calm and in place while police dealt with an "emergency" situation.

The Toronto mounted police are on the move after reports of gunfire near the Toronto Raptors celebration at Nathan Phillips Square pic.twitter.com/FxxH6mrWLp — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

The nature of the situation was not revealed at the time, though Raptors players and dignitaries such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained on stage.

This is Richmond just west of Queen moments ago. People running, chaos and confusion. We are hearing shots were fired. More to come. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Fkdtmqmrt9 — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) June 17, 2019

Speeches have resumed, but members of the public are fleeing the area en masse nonetheless.

People are fleeing the area around Nathan Phillips Square after reports of gunfire in the area #Toronto #RaptorsParade pic.twitter.com/U6xopptuBt — blogTO (@blogTO) June 17, 2019

Witnesses reported that at least four shots rang out during the ceremony and that paramedics were seen treating a victim on the ground while police cleared the immediate area.

Gunshots fired at the parade at the back south east corner of Nathan Phillips Square. One witness said four shots. Crowd ran. There is a victim down being given medical attention, surrounded by a crowd, and police are clearing people from the area. Speeches are still going on. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 17, 2019

Toronto Police announced around 4:20 p.m. that they had located two victims with "serious but not life threatening" injuries near Bay and Albert Streets at Nathan Phillips Square.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered, according to police. An investigation into the incident continues.