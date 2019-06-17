City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Toronto Raptors shooting

Shooting interrupts Toronto Raptors victory celebration at Nathan Phillips Square

Emergency officials are urging the estimated millions of people gathered in and around Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square right now to remain calm in light of a reported shooting near the back of the public outdoor space.

Toronto Police say that at least one woman has been shot shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday during a highly-anticipated celebration for the Raptors following their first ever NBA championship win.

The post-parade rally was halted momentarily after shots rang out so that an announcer could encourage members of the jam-packed audience to remain calm and in place while police dealt with an "emergency" situation.

The nature of the situation was not revealed at the time, though Raptors players and dignitaries such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remained on stage.

Speeches have resumed, but members of the public are fleeing the area en masse nonetheless.

Witnesses reported that at least four shots rang out during the ceremony and that paramedics were seen treating a victim on the ground while police cleared the immediate area.

Toronto Police announced around 4:20 p.m. that they had located two victims with "serious but not life threatening" injuries near Bay and Albert Streets at Nathan Phillips Square.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered, according to police. An investigation into the incident continues.

