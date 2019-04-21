The top 10 stores for kids bikes in Toronto

Stores to buy kids bikes in Toronto will deck your little human out with a sweet set of wheels—two or four, depending on where they’re at it in life.

While Canadian Tire is always an obvious go-to, there are other stores in the city offering sturdy, low-maintenance builds with all the security mechanisms that are essential for a boo boo-free ride.

Here are the best place to buy kids bikes in Toronto.

Suitable for kids ranging from four years old up to 11, bicycles from this popular Canadian sporting gear co-op start at $89 (for a wooden push bike) to $825 for an aluminum Col XS, for the cool kids only. You can peruse the selection online or at their flagship on Queen West.

This bike shop in Leslieville carries quite a sizeable number of kids’ bike models. You’ll find stylish brands like Louis Garneau and Evo. The price for a Mini Will 12 is $120, and goes up to $530 for the Petite Queen 24, for kids that are too grown for baby bikes but not quite old enough to ride with the big boys.

Head to this Bloordale Village bike shop for nearly 30 varieties of bikes for kids aged five to eight. The cheapest 20-inch bike here is $319.99, unless you happen to snag one on sale. Brands include Trek, Radio, Electra, Liv, and Kona.

As one of the most established bike stores in the city, this Little Italy shop does its part in keeping the little ones a-wheeling. Their core brands are Early Rider and Louis Garneau, with some good lightweight options with belt drives instead of chains (no more greasy hands).

You’ll definitely get something affordable at this sprawling Danforth East shop. They offer bicycles for kids as young as two years-old, up to 12 years-old. Big upside: buy a bike here and get 50 per cent off the next bike you buy, as long as you return the old one in decent condition.

This community spot on St. Clair West has wheel sizing running from just 10 inches (for the tiny little toddlers) to 24 inches for kids nine and older. Prices range from $99.99 for the smallest size to $579 for Storm models in various fun colours.

Sitting on Dundas West is this Etobicoke shop dedicated to cycling. They sell up to 70 different models of kids’ bikes alongside their stock of electric and hybrid bikes for adults. Quality gear from Vitus, Dawes Bullet and Fuji Dynamites are all sold here.

While your kids hopefully won’t be popping wheelies on their own bike anytime soon, this Bloor West Village shop sells their bikes for around $150 to over $500. They carry all the swizes between 12-inch and 24-inch, with off-road friendly makes for the more experienced tykes.

Head to Etobicoke for this popular bike shop on Lakeshore West. The selection of children’s chariots is extensive. You can shell out as little as $115, or reach deep into those pockets for the latest model of the Rocky Mountain Reaper 24, which will set you back $2,449 (pretty pricey for a kid that might outgrow it in a few months).

It’s better known for its comprehensive selection of adventure and commuter bikes, but this Dundas West shop also offers a more limited but equally convenient selection. Find little bicycles from Early Riders hanging on the wall at the far right side of the store.