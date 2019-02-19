People aren't sure they like Kawhi Leonard's new sneaker

Kawhi Leonard may have delivered nicely at yesterday's All-Star Game, but his new sneakers are getting less than a standing ovation.

New Balance recently dropped the teaser for the Raptors star's signature New Balance OMNI1s, and the 27-year-old player was spotted wearing them during All-Star weekend.

These Kawhi Leonard basketball shoes are the Kawhi Leonard of basketball shoes pic.twitter.com/BGdnyqej9z — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 18, 2019

While the shoe itself is pretty understated—not unlike the player himself—social media's had some pretty strong reactions.

Kawhi Leonard is out here writing a 11th grade paper on his shoes with the Times New Roman 12 pt. font. pic.twitter.com/8WKE4bNhxS — Bryce Harper, Please Come To The Phillies (@Perriwinkle333) February 15, 2019

Coming in six different colourways, the standout part of the sneaker is definitely Kawhi's name printed on the back in what appears to be a Times New Roman-like font.

Profs are going to LOVE the new Kawhi Leonard shoes pic.twitter.com/XkxFe4c1An — Spotted At Laurier (@SpottedLaurier) February 15, 2019

It's not the most interesting looking detail, but at least it's not in Comic Sans?

Good for @kawhileonard I just don’t like NB shoes nothing but Nike for me. pic.twitter.com/2uCDZekOsO — Tyler Atkins (@TylerAtkinsSC) February 18, 2019

For some people, it's the fact that they're New Balances that ruin the shoe. Hard to compete with that Nike-owned Jordan loyalty.

Kawhi Leonard’s new shoes have a raptor fossil on the sole. The man is staying! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vEibXDKEN6 — Jay Acevedo (@Darth_Jay) February 16, 2019

For Toronto fans, the fact that there's a Raptor skeleton inside the sole makes the shoe worth it.

Raptors fans I tried to get some insight from Kawhi on how he’s liking it there. Got some good news and bad news for you pic.twitter.com/OH8rFQ2zWP — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 16, 2019

That's comforting, considering Toronto's atrocious weather doesn't seem to be sitting with the L.A.-born player.

I like the Kawhi Leonard shoes.



Report me as spam — Jordan Mann (@FCCoachMann) February 15, 2019

The sneaker may not have lots of charisma, but it sort of fits with the entire Kawhi package—a.k.a the off-brand laugh, giant hands, and no-nonsense attitude.