Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kawhi leonard shoe toronto

People aren't sure they like Kawhi Leonard's new sneaker

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Kawhi Leonard may have delivered nicely at yesterday's All-Star Game, but his new sneakers are getting less than a standing ovation.  

New Balance recently dropped the teaser for the Raptors star's signature New Balance OMNI1s, and the 27-year-old player was spotted wearing them during All-Star weekend.  

While the shoe itself is pretty understated—not unlike the player himself—social media's had some pretty strong reactions. 

Coming in six different colourways, the standout part of the sneaker is definitely Kawhi's name printed on the back in what appears to be a Times New Roman-like font. 

It's not the most interesting looking detail, but at least it's not in Comic Sans? 

For some people, it's the fact that they're New Balances that ruin the shoe. Hard to compete with that Nike-owned Jordan loyalty. 

For Toronto fans, the fact that there's a Raptor skeleton inside the sole makes the shoe worth it.

That's comforting, considering Toronto's atrocious weather doesn't seem to be sitting with the L.A.-born player.

The sneaker may not have lots of charisma, but it sort of fits with the entire Kawhi package—a.k.a the off-brand laughgiant hands, and no-nonsense attitude.

Lead photo by

@sportsmancave

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is using Lake Ontario as a skating rink

People aren't sure they like Kawhi Leonard's new sneaker

Here's a map of some of the best toboggan hills in Toronto

All the places in Toronto you can get discounts by showing your Presto Card

Toronto is getting an indoor adult playground all about childhood nostalgia

You can pet and walk alpacas at this farm near Toronto

45 next-level cars from the Toronto auto show

Woman who threw chair from balcony wanted by Toronto Police