You can hang out with ostriches on this farm near Toronto

From sunflowers and lavender, to dwarf goats and pumpkins, Ontario has some of the best working farms that are open to the public to visit and snap some pics. One of these farms near Toronto is Ontario's largest ostrich farm, which is an adorable idea for a day trip.

White Rock Ostrich Farm is only 40 minutes from Toronto in Milton, where you can choose from a walking tour, or hay wagon ride tour around this sprawling, scenic farm.

Your tour includes viewing baby ostrich chicks (some as young as a couple days old), feeding the yearlings, and mingling with the Rednecks, Bluenecks, and African Black adult ostriches along with a guide.

On each tour, you'll learn about what happens on a typical day at the farm, and also learn some pretty fascinating facts about ostriches. Like, did you know that they can live to 70 years old?

After you're done rubbing shoulders with these adorable creatures, you can even sample an ostrich burger after, or purchase some of the massive eggs produced on the farm (15 centimetres long, to be exact!)

The farm also has a gift shop that sells local goods, and a ton of ostrich products like leather wallets, purses, gloves, and colourfully-dyed feathers.

Tour prices are only $7 per adult, ($3 extra for ostrich feed) and they run on weekends until October 31. The farm is cash only, so be sure to bring some paper with you.